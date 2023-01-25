50°
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
BATON ROUGE - A local school specializing in teaching dyslexic students has canceled classes through the first week of October.
The Brighton School announced on social media Tuesday that all classes through Oct. 4 have been canceled to "safeguard" faculty and students from the flu. Classes will resume Monday.
A letter sent out to parents said 37 percent of its high school students tested positive for flu or flu-like symptoms, and the closure was based on a CDC recommendation.
The school teaches students grades 1-12 and specializes in students with disabilities like dyslexia.
