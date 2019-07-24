86°
Preview LSU Recruiting on National Signing Day Eve
Geaux247.com recruiting analyst Billy Embody joined Michael Cauble to discuss the progress and finish to the 2019 recruiting season for the LSU Tigers.
The Tiger currently have 19 players signed up and are looking for a couple more big names in-state to pop for them on national signing day in Amite.
Watch the 10 minute clip for updates on this year and next year in the recruiting race.
