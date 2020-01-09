President Trump addresses nation following missile strike

President Trump addressed the nation from the White House, Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. (CST)

He spoke about Iran's missile strike against two U.S. military bases in Iraq, an attack that was prompted by a U.S. drone strike that targeted and killed General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

The President confirmed that there were no casualties following Iran's attack on the two U.S. bases and that both structures sustained only minimal damage, thanks to an early warning system that worked exceptionally well.

President Trump did not indicate interest in going to war with Iran. Instead, he urged Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

This admonition was followed by a warning that if leaders refused to comply, the United States would continue to levy sanctions against Iran.

President Trump said "U.S. armed forces are stronger than ever before" and are in the process of constructing numerous hypersonic missiles.

But the President went on to say, "The fact that we have these missiles does not mean we have to use them."

Near the conclusion of his address, Mr. Trump said, "Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran. We want you to have a great future, one of prosperity. The United States is prepared to embrace peace."