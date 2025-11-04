64°
Pregnant woman injured by New Roads Police Officer's ATV at Harvest Festival on False River

NEW ROADS - A New Roads Police officer driving an ATV struck a pregnant woman at the Harvest Festival on False River on Saturday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the officer was driving on the road when the four-wheeler hit the woman's stomach and the vehicle pinned her against a carnival game stand. 

She was freed and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The incident came hours after two girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel, with a third being rescued from the ride.

Sheriff Thibodeaux said the officer is new and has only been a police officer in New Roads for about two months.  

No more information was immediately available. 

