Preacher arrested, accused of stealing $100k from his day job

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish preacher is on the wrong side of the word that he teaches on Sundays.

Bishop Joshua Lamb was arrested last month, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from his day job at the Comfort Suites off Bluebonnet Boulevard. Arrest documents show the vice president of operations at the hotel contacted East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies after it was discovered that Lamb was issuing himself reimbursements through the payroll system. The VP told investigators that reimbursements are only done through paper checks.

Investigators noted that the theft went on from July 2022 until March 2023.

Lamb's prior criminal history shows he has a repeated pattern of being arrested for theft and forgery.

In online videos, Lamb preaches to his congregation about how important it is to read God's word. Social media posts show he runs Destiny of Faith International on Main Street in Baker.

"It's important that you read for yourselves," Lamb tells his congregation. "Your wicked ways only come when you believe them."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit showed up at Lamb's church. It consists of one door inside a strip mall off Main Street. No one was there Tuesday. Calls to Lamb's cell phone were not returned.

"Who the hypocrite," Lamb says in another video. "I tell my own leaders, am I going to bite my own tongue in my own church. I don't want you to sit on the side of me if you're really not for me."

A spokesperson for the Comfort Suites said they could not speak about this case due to the ongoing investigation. However, an employee did confirm that Lamb was terminated from his position.