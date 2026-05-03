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Prairieville Walmart Neighborhood Market reopens after four-week refurbishment
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PRAIRIEVILLE — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville along Airline Highway reopened with a fresh coat of paint on Friday.
The refurbished location closed for four weeks as a rapid remodel was conducted, which store officials say will give community members a better shopping experience.
The new layout includes expanded aisles, new products, an updated pharmacy, enhanced lighting, updated digital signage and an improved pickup and delivery center.
During the ribbon-cutting celebrating the 15047 Airline Highway store's reopening, Walmart presented local organizations with $4,000 in donations.
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PRAIRIEVILLE — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville along Airline Highway reopened with a fresh coat of paint on Friday.... More >>
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