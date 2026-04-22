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Prairieville man wins $450,000 jackpot from April 11 drawing of Easy 5 lottery
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PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man won a $450,000 jackpot from the April 11 drawing of the Easy 5 lottery.
Atwood Miller bought the ticket at the Murphy USA #7684 on Airline Highway in Prairieville. He claimed the prize at the Louisiana Lottery's Baton Rouge headquarters on Tuesday, April 14, where he took home $328,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.
The winning numbers for the April 11 drawing were 05-17-22-25-37, and the Easy 5 jackpot had been rolling since January 10.
Murphy USA will receive a $4,500 bonus, or 1% of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.
Rebecca Calloway, who’s been a cashier at Murphy USA for over three years, was incredibly excited to find out the ticket she sold to Mr. Miller was the jackpot winner and took a photo holding the store’s “We Sold the Winning Ticket” banner.
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