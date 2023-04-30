Prairieville hold-up caught on video; gunmen robbed smoke shop on Airline Highway

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a pair of men who carried out an armed robbery at a tobacco shop in Ascension Parish.

Surveillance video from the April 19 robbery shows the masked men running into Airline Tobacco and Vape, located on Airline Highway, with guns drawn. The two are then seen fleeing with an armful of stolen merchandise.

The store's owner says the experience was terrifying, and he is still in disbelief that the men went to such lengths for those items.

"They took some money, they took some vapes, some hookahs, some glass. It's not even worth it, you know?" said the store's owner, who wished to remain anonymous.

The two then reportedly drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.