61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville couple arrested for cruelty to juvenile after allegedly dragging teen's face through urine

Related Story

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville couple was arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges after allegedly dragging a teen's face through dog urine. 

Ascension Parish deputies said they received a report from the Department of Children and Family Services on Monday, saying that a 14-year-old boy was forced face down into dog urine and then dragged through it. 

Deputies added that video from the house appears to show 44-year-old Gina Sagona forcing the teen down and striking him multiple times. Her husband, 45-year-old Mark Sagona, was also present during the incident.

Gina Sagona was arrested on Monday on one count of cruelty to a juvenile, while Mark Sagona was arrested on one count of principal to cruelty to a juvenile.

Mark Sagona's bond was set at $40,000, while his wife's was set at $50,000.

News
Prairieville couple arrested for cruelty to juvenile...
Prairieville couple arrested for cruelty to juvenile after allegedly dragging teen's face through urine
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville couple was arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges after allegedly dragging a teen's face through... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 Wednesday, April 29, 2026 10:04:00 AM CDT April 29, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days