Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville couple arrested for cruelty to juvenile after allegedly dragging teen's face through urine
Related Story
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville couple was arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges after allegedly dragging a teen's face through dog urine.
Ascension Parish deputies said they received a report from the Department of Children and Family Services on Monday, saying that a 14-year-old boy was forced face down into dog urine and then dragged through it.
Deputies added that video from the house appears to show 44-year-old Gina Sagona forcing the teen down and striking him multiple times. Her husband, 45-year-old Mark Sagona, was also present during the incident.
Gina Sagona was arrested on Monday on one count of cruelty to a juvenile, while Mark Sagona was arrested on one count of principal to cruelty to a juvenile.
Mark Sagona's bond was set at $40,000, while his wife's was set at $50,000.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill responds to lawsuits over suspended election
-
WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars...
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles