Prairieville couple arrested for cruelty to juvenile after allegedly dragging teen's face through urine

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville couple was arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges after allegedly dragging a teen's face through dog urine.

Ascension Parish deputies said they received a report from the Department of Children and Family Services on Monday, saying that a 14-year-old boy was forced face down into dog urine and then dragged through it.

Deputies added that video from the house appears to show 44-year-old Gina Sagona forcing the teen down and striking him multiple times. Her husband, 45-year-old Mark Sagona, was also present during the incident.

Gina Sagona was arrested on Monday on one count of cruelty to a juvenile, while Mark Sagona was arrested on one count of principal to cruelty to a juvenile.

Mark Sagona's bond was set at $40,000, while his wife's was set at $50,000.