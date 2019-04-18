Latest Weather Blog
Power outage at Mall of Louisiana caused heavy traffic
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – A power outage at the Mall of Louisiana caused a major traffic problem on Thursday afternoon.
The outage caused the traffic lights to go out on Bluebonnet Boulevard in front of the mall.
Entergy workers were on the scene working to fix the issue. Officials at the mall said about half of the stores inside were without electricity for about an hour.
However, shoppers say the outage lasted longer than that.
"It's horrible. that we come all the way here across town. We can't even get into the mall. Half of the stores are closed," shopper Kenneth Shepherd said.
When Shepherd was allowed in the mall, he said there was hardly anywhere to actually shop.
"Pretty much half of the mall was shut down. top and bottom floors no electricity. It looked like a ghost town inside the mall today," Shepherd said.
Some of the traffic lights were seen working properly again hours later, however Entergy has not released any details as to what caused the outage.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate