Power companies stage trucks in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Power companies are staging utility trucks in Baton Rouge off the interstate. Hurricane Laura is now expected to gain strength to a category three storm prior to a landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border.
Louisiana's Governor John Bel Edwards plans to update the state on the resources activated to respond to Laura prior to landfall Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m.
