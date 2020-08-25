Power companies prepare for potential outages

BATON ROUGE – Due to back to back storms, power companies say some people could experience extended or multiple outages next week.

"We are going to do our very best to get those customers online, who have been out the longest,” said Melonie Stewart with Entergy.



To get ready for the aftermath, Entergy is pulling together more resources.

“So that’s lineman, engineers, contractors, all of their equipment and then we bring in more material so we'll have transformers, poles, and wires,” said Stewart. “We'll have whatever we need to restore power after the storm."

DEMCO, another power company is also preparing for a busy week.

“You know these storms, as they approach from that east side, we can expect that a surge. Lower lining areas can be affected by the surge in places like lower Livingston Parish, lower Ascension, and parts of East Baton Rouge,” said David Latona with DEMCO.

Both companies recognize restoring power could be a harder task than normal with back to back storms, and the pandemic.

“We do have to wait until the winds are under 30 mph in order to get up in the bucket, but we can work on the ground prior to that and were going to do that,” said Stewart.



"We definitely want to be safe with our crew members and the community at large,” said Latona.



Both power companies are asking customers to be patient while they work to restore power after both storms.