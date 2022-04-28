Potential buyer nearing deal for shuttered West Feliciana golf course

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A popular golf course that closed down last year has prospective new ownership.

Sources tell WBRZ that the potential buyers are close to finalizing a deal to buy The Bluffs on Thompson Creek in West Feliciana Parish. The once-bustling golf course, which included several other facilities, abruptly closed in 2021.

"At that time, I was having medical issues, so I wasn't playing anymore, he was. So it was very disappointing for him," Lynda Wheeler said.

Wheeler and her husband built their home on the golf course more than 25 years ago. As avid golfers, they are upset to see the course as it is now. Weeds grow on the once-manicured greens and water stands in the sand bunkers.

"We hope it's going to get back," Wheeler said.

The course first opened in 1988 and had been a go-to spot for golfers in south Louisiana. However, the property was previously the subject of multiple investigations, including allegations that an employee stole up to $5,000 from the facility.

Additionally, management at the Bluffs was put under scrutiny in 2015 when documents appeared to be tampered with to lower the property tax bill.

Despite the current conditions people are still eager to move to the area. Those who already call it home, say there's a reason they bought there.

"I chose a townhome, but I was very interested in the facilities such as the restaurant, the tennis courts, the swimming pool, the nature trails," Jann Peck said.

It's unclear at this time when the course could potentially reopen.

"I have hope it will come back up," Peck said.

The pool and other amenities are also expected to re-open. People in the area tell WBRZ a group of homeowners is working to buy the pool, tennis courts, and other amenities.

An official with Palmer Golf denied claims they are the buyers.