Post-game presser with Coach O

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers were victorious in their battle against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Final Line for @Joe_Burrow10:

23/32

352 Yards

3 TDs pic.twitter.com/9S89QJ6qeD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

The first player in #LSU history to kick two 50+ yard field goals in a game... The FRESHMAN @YorkCade! pic.twitter.com/yWPrKlLM3G — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

The Tigers lead 31-0 at halftime! pic.twitter.com/fE7o5vRahl — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

#LSU has a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter!



The Tigers are out-gaining A&M, 240-26. pic.twitter.com/AMlloQ390V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

It's Saturday Night in Death Valley! pic.twitter.com/2VKEiPPd1v — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019