Possible gas tax hike for road work

BATON ROUGE - Some lawmakers want you pay a little more at the pump to help fix the roads. There's no official proposal yet but a 10 cent bump has long been discussed.

Currently, Louisiana has a 20 cent gas tax, the ninth lowest in the country. Nationally it's 18.4 cents.

State Representative Sam Jones (D-Franklin) is a proponent of raising the gas tax, he thinks it could be proposed in the special session later this month.

"The legislature has to have the will to propose a solution," said Jones.

Louisiana has a $12.7 billion dollar backlog of road work. Most of the funding comes exclusively from a gas tax.

Former Governor Jindal was often criticized for redirecting the funds to fill the budget holes. Governor Edwards has pledged to not do that, but he hasn't proposed a new gas tax.