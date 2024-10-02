76°
Portion of Hillsdale home damaged in fire

HILLSDALE - A Hillsdale home was partially burned in a fire Sunday afternoon. 

Fire crews from Hillsdale, Pine Grove and Amite worked to put the flames out and save most of the home. 

No injuries to firefighters or occupants were reported. The cause was not released. 

News
