Port Allen cold case gets a new set of eyes while onlookers attend anti-violence parade

PORT ALLEN - Saturday afternoon in Port Allen dozens attended the 3rd annual "Justice for Fatrell Queen, Anti-Violence Parade and Rally."

"I'm grateful to see that it's growing and growing," Event organizer, Tara Snearl said.

Snearl is Queen's mother. She started the parade in 2018, to mark the first anniversary of her son's death, and to make sure the community doesn't forget that his murder is still unsolved.

"Violence is not the answer, silence is not the answer, accountability is the answer," Snearl said.

Queen was shot to death inside of his home in Port Allen, in November of 2017.

No motive or suspects have been identified.

With hopes of solving this cold case private investigator, Jerry Summers is now looking into the case.

Summers called Snearl when someone brought the murder case to his attention.

"I told her that I would go deeper into helping her at no charge because, I wanted to get to the bottom of what happened," Summers said.

This year's parade was more than doubled the size of the first one, with more than 50 entries, and hundreds lining the streets to watch the procession.