PORT ALLEN - For 18 years, Port Allen has celebrated its "Veterans on Parade," honoring the men and women who served in all military branches.

Parade attendees celebrated the community's veterans at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Air Force veteran Shelton Berry said this years parade held a special meaning. Berry said he comes from a long line of service members reaching back to World War II. He said he brought his young son to watch, viewing it as a teaching moment.

“Service is a selfless sacrifice, and it's for the defense of our nation. It’s always an opportunity to thank those who came before us and to prepare those who are coming after us,” Berry said.

He hopes to pass on the values he learned in the Air Force to his son.

“I learned integrity. The Air Force has core values: service before self, excellence in all we do, and selfless service."

Parade attendees celebrated the community’s veterans. Families waved flags and cheered on the veterans, honoring their service and sacrifice. Fran Landry said she feels proud of her community for making a lasting commitment to honor those who served.

“This is a good thing that Port Allen stands behind its military and they honor each and every veteran,” Landry said.

Toward the end of the parade, a patriotic ceremony was held.