Popular new ride blows up inside Ascension Parish home

PRAIRIEVILLE - A popular new device which ranks high on many holiday wishlists is raising concern across the world and now Louisiana.

A family in Prairieville says a hoverboard they ordered online from a manufacturer in China exploded and caught fire while it was charging inside their living room.

"I was like oh my god, I can't believe that this is happening and I'm glad that we were at home when this happened," said Tamara Hardnett, who bought the device for her teenage son.

This is the second time a hoverboard catches fire in Louisiana within the past few weeks. The first incident was reported in November at a home in Lafitte.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is alerting everyone to do their research before buying one.

"If you buy these devices, make sure that they've been tested by a reputable testing firm," said Chief Butch Browning, "so be cautious about purchasing them over the Internet, purchasing them directly from overseas."

Browning also recommends to read the instruction manual carefully and to never charge the device indoors.

The Hardnett family says they learned the hard way, and four days after the explosion, they're still sleeping at a hotel because of the soot and ashes that continue to circulate their home.

Nevertheless, they're thankful the consequences weren't worse.

"If someone was in the room they would have been hurt," said Hardnett.