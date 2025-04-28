68°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula woman arrested amid false reports of child abuse
Related Story
PONCHATOULA - A woman accused of fabricating claims of her child being abused by the child's father's partner has been arrested.
Katelynn Carter, 37, was booked Wednesday with three counts of injuring public records and one count of resisting an officer.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Carter repeatedly filed complaints with the agency over several months, alleging that the new partner of her child's father had been abusive.
Investigators found no evidence to support the allegations of abuse, but did find what they said was evidence that Carter was deliberately filing false reports.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker said anyone with "good-faith" concerns about the treatment of their children should report those to law enforcement.
"I ensure we will conduct a thorough and sensitive investigation," he said. “However, we would remind estranged parents to always act on behalf of the best interests of their children as opposed to their own personal interests.”
News
PONCHATOULA - A woman accused of fabricating claims of her child being abused by the child's father's partner has been... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George firefighters save raccoon stuck in storm drain
-
High school students in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana recognized for different...
-
Earth Day Baton Rouge returns to downtown
-
Eastbound I-10 on-ramp from La. 1 in West Baton Rouge to close...
-
Balloon release ban bill to be voted on Monday, stirring debate over...