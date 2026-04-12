Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest brings economic boost for city, local vendors

PONCHATOULA - The 54th annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicked off on Friday, April 10.

It's an event that draws hundreds of thousands of people to the small City of Ponchatoula each year. The festival features live music, rides, and more than 40 vendors from across the state.

Kitchen Pride East, a New Orleans-based restaurant, has been a festival vendor for the past six years. Chef Cherly Melancon said the large, diverse crowds keep them coming back.

"It means the world to us because it gives us the opportunity to show love. It's so important to come to festivals like this to reach local people and let them know what we have to offer," said Melancon.

For a new mobile coffee shop in Ponchatoula, Drinkin' and Javin', this is the biggest event they've ever participated in. Owner, Micah Lott, said he's counting on a big boost in business from the festival.

"This is going to save us from our start-up costs, that's for sure," said Lott.

And it's not just small businesses benefiting. Nonprofits, like the Masonic Temple's Magnolia Lodge No. 2 from Vacherie, are also taking part. Rashaad Alexander said they're using the festival to sell plates to raise money for community outreach programs.

"We feed the community at the senior citizens center, we provide scholarships to schools in St. James parish, so it's all about giving back," said Alexander.

This year, the festival will close earlier each night for safety and security reasons following a shooting at last year's event. Vendors said they welcome the added security and still expect a successful weekend.

"After what happened last year, some people said they wouldn't come back. So any added security helps—it'll bring more people out and boost business," said Lott.

The 2026 Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival ends on Sunday, April 12.