Ponchatoula adds 20 more debris trucks; 161K cubic yards in storm debris picked up so far

PONCHATOULA - Debris pick-up in Ponchatoula is almost finished. Large pieces of equipment chopped and shredded through mountain-high piles of debris on Wednesday.

Two large debris fields are in the city, and both are working around the clock collecting over 1.25 million cubic yards of debris. Out of that, 161,000 cubic yards come from Ponchatoula.

"Our storm recovery has been very good and steady. We had a lot of good accomplishments, and those accomplishments can be contributed to the partnerships we have with the parish," Mayor Bob Zabbia said.

Parts of the town, roadways, and streets are cleared, but some areas still need attention once safe to enter the area. City officials say it will be picked up very soon.

"Within probably the next two weeks, they will have the last call for all the residents to bring the debris out because there's a lot of it," Zabbia said.

The parish now has 145 debris trucks to clean up the mess, 20 of those being added to the rotation Wednesday.

Crews will be working seven days a week until all the debris is picked up. Parish and city officials expect to wrap up some time by the end of the year.