74°
Latest Weather Blog
Polk Elementary School- 2nd Grade, Mrs. Goodson
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Polk Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Polk Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS board members hold special meeting to discuss CEO's performance from 2021
-
All he wants is his drainage fixed, grass cut
-
New bill to put responsibility on parents of juveniles committing crimes
-
Nakamoto investigation questions CATS' tardiness in paying healthcare premiums for employees
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive