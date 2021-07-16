76°
Latest Weather Blog
Polk Elementary School- 1st Grade, Senor Fanjul
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Polk Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Polk Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Edwards to hold Friday press conference on COVID update
-
Ten displaced by Thursday night apartment fire on Alvin Dark Avenue
-
Liquor license suspension extended for bar where deadly shooting unfolded
-
As zoos begin to vaccinate some animals, Baton Rouge Zoo holds off,...
-
Teen arrested in carjacking at OLOL linked to other violent crime