Police: Teen refuses to enter school, shoots dad and threatens officer; car speeds away and hits house

HAMMOND — A 13-year-old boy who refused to get out of his father's car at the Tangipahoa Alternative Programs campus Tuesday was detained by police after he shot his dad and approached a school resource officer with a handgun, Hammond officials said.

The school was shut down after the incident, which occurred as students were arriving at the Crystal Street campus. Following the shooting, the car sped forward and hit a nearby home, which was occupied. Police said no one was injured when the car entered the house's living room. A younger child, around 5 or 6 years old, was in the back seat of the car and was not hurt.

Police had said they were notified by the school that the boy refused to exit the vehicle as it reached the end of the carpool line. After a conversation with a school worker, the father decided to take the child home, police said. The school resource officer said he heard what sounded like a gunshot and saw the teen approaching the school with a gun.

The father was hospitalized. Initially, he was said to have critical injuries, but at a midday news conference, police said he was in stable condition.

Bergeron said the teen was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Center.

“This type of violence is senseless and outrageous and sadly underscores why school resource officers are so important," Hammond Chief of Police Edwin Bergeron Jr. said. "We are incredibly grateful that we had an SRO at the school to intervene and prevent further injuries."

Tangipahoa Parish Schools Assistant Superintendent Ron Genco said counseling will be available for students and school employees beginning this afternoon and into the week.