Police: teen arrested for November murder on Nebraska Street

BATON ROUGE – Police say a teen accused of being connected to a supposed plot to kill police this past summer has now been arrested in a November killing on Nebraska Street.

Trashone Coats, 17, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Keondrae Ricks, police said. Ricks’ was found shot to death in the 1900 block of Nebraska Street just after midnight on Nov. 2.

Coats was arrested in July on allegations that he had possessed guns that were stolen from a pawn shop. One of the burglary suspects told police that he stole the guns with a plan to kill police four days after officers killed Alton Sterling. At the time, Coats told WBRZ that he looked at the guns but had nothing to do with stealing them and had no plan to kill police. He was released on bond the day after that arrest.

In that burglary at Cash America Pawn on Government Street, eight guns were stolen and three adults and a 13-year-old were arrested, including Coats.

Coats told WBRZ that he was approached by a group of kids wanting to sell him the guns. When police arrived at the scene, the kids took off and Coats was caught in possession with the two stolen weapons, he said. Those charges are still pending.