Police: Spent bullet casings found near scene of burned car

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating spent shell casings that were found near a burned car.

The incident was reported before 4 a.m. Monday on North Acadian East and Chippewa. At this time, police say there is no connection between the burned car and a deadly shooting reported on S. 15th Street. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

