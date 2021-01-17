62°
Police: Spent bullet casings found near scene of burned car
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating spent shell casings that were found near a burned car.
The incident was reported before 4 a.m. Monday on North Acadian East and Chippewa. At this time, police say there is no connection between the burned car and a deadly shooting reported on S. 15th Street. Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
