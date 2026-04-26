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Police seize more than $250k cash, guns, meth, cocaine, opioids and more in Geismar drug bust
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GEISMAR — A Geismar drug bust on Thursday led to the arrest of a man, his son and three other people and the seizure of more than a quarter-million dollars in cash, several guns and various narcotics.
The Gonzales Police Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a home along Cypress Ridge Drive on Thursday. According to police, the home was a hub for a large-scale drug operation spanning across the capital region.
In the raid, officials seized:
- $257,750 in cash and a money counter;
- Approximately a pound of meth, two pounds of MDMA (commonly referred to as ecstasy), cocaine, marijuana and various opioids;
- Three handguns and a rifle;
- An electronic pill press and drug packaging materials; and
- A wristwatch and a necklace
Law enforcement arrested Christopher Whitfield Sr., 45; Christopher Whitfield Jr., 21; Dwan Marshae Pointer, 42; Rhesa Pointer, 44; and Kelby Jacobs, 21.
All five were booked on various drug charges.
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