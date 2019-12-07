Police searching for man with info on deadly Plank Road shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a man who may have information about a fatal shooting at an auto body shop on Plank Road Thursday.

His family is calling for justice, and the owner of the shop who employed the victim is in disbelief.

A BRPD spokesperson says 25-year-old Jonathan Sam was found shot to death near G&T Tires at the corner of Plank Road and Erie. Detectives believe that Sam was shot after trying to intervene while a customer of the shop was being robbed.

"It was unncessary, very unncessary," the owner of the store, Bryan Glover said. "I ran over to stop him. I saw what was going on. I didn't see your face, but that's not something you do around here."

Glover said he's employed Sam for the past 15 years doing odd and end jobs around his business.

Today, his family called for the suspect to turn himself in.

"I want justice," His mother, Joyce Lee said.

Police are attempting to identify a man who they believe has vital information about the shooting. Surveillance images were obtained from a nearby business of the man police wish to speak with.

A man who works nearby said he saw what happened. He said a man was shot at the auto garage and died. The man said after the shooting, a mechanic chased the gunman down the street but it appeared he was not able to catch him.

Anyone having information on the identity of the man pictured above or any information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

