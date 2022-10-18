50°
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues. 

Investigators were unsure if the victim was the driver or a passenger. 

No more information is immediately available. 

