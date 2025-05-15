90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police respond to a shooting on North 11th Street in Baton Rouge

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Police said a shooting that happened on North 11th Street Monday night was ruled to be a suicide. 

No one else was injured and no arrests were made. 

News
Shooting on North 11th Street ruled to...
Shooting on North 11th Street ruled to be suicide, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police said a shooting that happened on North 11th Street Monday night was ruled to be a... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 Tuesday, May 13, 2025 2:23:00 AM CDT May 13, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days