Police release video from Ronald Greene's deadly arrest; watch it here

Warning: This video contains graphic content

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police released video evidence related to the arrest of Ronald Greene, who died in police custody after a violent encounter with state troopers in 2019.

Superintendent Lamar Davis announced the decision to finally release the video during a news conference Friday evening. The release comes days after the Associated Press published leaked video of the arrest and after countless calls for the agency to release the footage.

Click here to see 30-minute video of Greene's arrest captured on Lt. Clary's body camera

Click here to see 46-minute video of Greene's arrest captured on Trooper DeMoss' body camera

Davis also detailed the discipline that had previously been handed out to troopers involved in the arrest. There are still pending state and federal criminal investigations related to their roles in the arrest.

Chris Hollingsworth

-Terminated

-Hollingsworth died in single-vehicle crash shortly after LSP informed him of its intent to fire him

Trooper Dakota DeMoss

-Issued letter of counseling and letter of reprimand

-Issued letter of intent to terminate; remains on leave for separate use of force incident



Trooper Kory York

-Served 50-hour suspension, but remains on leave pending state and federal investigation

The controversy surrounding Greene's death reached a new high this week after leaked body camera video showed Greene beaten, tased, and dragged by his legs during the arrest in 2019. Greene ultimately died in custody.

The Investigative Unit first reported on the death in 2020, after Greene's family filed a federal lawsuit.

See links to all footage from Greene's arrest below.

Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera

o Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI

o Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw

o Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI

Lt. Clary In-car Camera: https://youtu.be/icFO2qvjE0s

Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera

o Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto

o Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY

Trooper York Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/ZbPWcB9bkr8

Trooper York In-Car Camera: https://youtu.be/ndfEElygshc

Trooper DeMoss Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/BexYcAwQx70