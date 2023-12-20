Police: One killed in shooting outside Bogalusa homecoming football game

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting outside of the Bogalusa High homecoming football game on Oct. 14 that left a 15-year-old dead.

The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.

Investigators said the 15-year-old had been exchanging gunfire with at least two other people when he was shot.

The teen was shot multiple times and had lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the news outlet.

Video from the stands shows the crowd scattering and ducking for cover from the gunfire.

Following the shooting, Bogalusa High called the game early and postponed their homecoming dance, which was originally scheduled for Saturday night.

Bogalusa's opponent at the game, Jewel Summer High School, said on social media all of their students and families are safe.

The Bogalusa Police Chief told WWL-TV the 15-year-old victim was reportedly a suspect in another shooting a week earlier. Police believe the shooting at the football game was out of retaliation.

This is an ongoing investigation.