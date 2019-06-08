Latest Weather Blog
Police on scene of weather-related death in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officials confirm at least one person died Thursday morning after severe weather flooded several roadways across the capital area.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed the death during her later morning press conference Thursday. The victim appeared to be a driver whose car stalled on Chippewa Street after street flooding made an underpass impassable.
The coroner's office has identified the victim as 37-year-old William Jackson.
Baton Rouge Police say Jackson tried to get out of his vehicle after it stalled out and went under the water. Rescue workers responding to a reported drowning pulled him out, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he apparently died.
That flooded portion of the roadway has been blocked off by police.
