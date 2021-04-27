66°
Police officers sing incredible duet of 'God Bless America'
BOSTON - If this doesn't put you in the 4th of July spirit, then nothing will.
On Sunday, the Boston Police Department released an incredible video showing two police officers singing a duet of "God Bless America" in their police cruiser. The video, appropriately titled 'Cop Pool Karaoke', will definitely send a chill up your spine.
You can see the original video in its entirety linked below:
