80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police officer fatally shot in upstate NY

Related Story

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Emergency officials in upstate New York say a police officer has died in a shooting in Rochester.

Rural/Metro Medical Services says an officer was shot and taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he died.

At least two other people were wounded in the shooting on Hudson Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. They were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

New York State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's deputies also are investigating.

No other details are immediately available.

The officer is the first member of the Rochester Police Department to be killed in the line of duty since 1959.

News
Police officer fatally shot in upstate NY
Police officer fatally shot in upstate NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Emergency officials in upstate New York say a police officer has died in a shooting in Rochester.... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, September 04 2014 Sep 4, 2014 Thursday, September 04, 2014 6:19:00 AM CDT September 04, 2014

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days