Police officer fatally shot in upstate NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Emergency officials in upstate New York say a police officer has died in a shooting in Rochester.



Rural/Metro Medical Services says an officer was shot and taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he died.



At least two other people were wounded in the shooting on Hudson Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. They were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.



New York State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's deputies also are investigating.



No other details are immediately available.



The officer is the first member of the Rochester Police Department to be killed in the line of duty since 1959.