Police mourn fallen officer

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officer James Foster, 39, died Tuesday after he was involved in a wreck the night before, and the pain of a department was written on Police Chief Scott Jones' face.

"He was an incredible police officer," Jones said before he became overwhelmed with emotions. "He was one of our most talented officers, extremely intelligent and always attempting to learn more. He went to every school he could get a hold off."

Monday, Foster was headed to a crash with reported injuries on Interstate 12 with his lights and sirens on when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on O'neal Lane. Foster was unable to stop and was thrown 80-100 feet away from the crash site.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.

"He was unselfish. It was never about him," Jones said. "It was always about somebody else."

Foster is survived by his wife and two children.

He was awarded the Denham Springs officer of the year award in 2013.

Since the police department's creation in 1903, no officer has died in the line of duty before Foster.

Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.