Police: Motorcycle officer struck while escorting funeral service in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was apparently involved in a crash while escorting a funeral service in Baton Rouge late Thursday morning.
The crash was reported shortly before noon near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Cora Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was struck at the intersection by a vehicle turning off Florida Boulevard.
BRPD said the officer's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
It's unclear at this time if anyone will be cited in the crash.
Last month, another motorcycle officer was struck and killed while escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek Road.
