Police: Man shot and killed son who attacked stepmother Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death by his father Monday night after he tried to attack his step-mother, according to police.

The shooting happened round 9:30 p.m. at the Capital Mobile Home Park near Plank Road and Cannon Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Devin King, 27, was shot to death during the confrontation.

Police added that King suffered from "mental health issues" and urged others to seek help.

Police also say that mental health issues were a root cause in this incident.

"If you have loved ones or persons you know that aren't taking their medications, there are programs available to you that you can get some assistance," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

BRPD said no one is facing charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.