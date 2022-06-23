Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man shot and killed son who attacked stepmother Monday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death by his father Monday night after he tried to attack his step-mother, according to police.
The shooting happened round 9:30 p.m. at the Capital Mobile Home Park near Plank Road and Cannon Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Devin King, 27, was shot to death during the confrontation.
Police added that King suffered from "mental health issues" and urged others to seek help.
Police also say that mental health issues were a root cause in this incident.
"If you have loved ones or persons you know that aren't taking their medications, there are programs available to you that you can get some assistance," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.
BRPD said no one is facing charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Still no sign of imported infant formula in Baton Rouge area
-
BRPD taking a stand against proposal to ban homelessness
-
Livingston man is curator of local nostalgia
-
Nursing home owner criminally charged after disastrous Hurricane Ida evacuation | 6pm
-
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes