Police make arrest after woman found shot near car crash; detectives used social media to ID suspect

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 19-year-old for multiple violent charges, including first-degree and attempted first-degree murder, after an investigation found he was allegedly tied to a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead.

According to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, George Quinones IV, 19, was involved in a shooting that left Yasheka McDaniel, 34, dead.

McDaniel died less than a day after first responders found her shot near a car that had crashed on Greenwell Street on May 30. She and another person had been ejected from the car when it crashed.

Homicide detectives reportedly found over fifty spent shell casings along Greenwell near the overturned vehicle, which had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Surveillance video from the area around where the crash happened showed a second vehicle following the one McDaniel was in, with muzzle flashes visible from the second car.

After the car overturned, the footage also allegedly showed Quinones as well as two other individuals getting out of their car and continuing to shoot at McDaniel's vehicle.

Allegedly, McDaniel and the person she was in the car with were at a "party establishment" on Airline Highway prior to the shooting. It was unclear whether this happened when they were arriving or leaving, but the second vehicle began following them and shooting at them while they were driving on Greenwell.

Homicide detectives were able to connect Quinones to the shooting based on a picture posted to his social media account that reportedly showed one of the weapons used in the shooting. Police also said some of the clothing Quinones wore in previous posts matched what he wore the night of the shooting, as shown in security footage from nearby where the crash happened.

DNA evidence found on the scene of the shooting also reportedly matched Quinones' that was already on file from a previous arrest for possession of cocaine and machine gun handling.

Quinones was arrested Thursday for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and machine gun handling. His bond has not yet been set.