49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for suspects who smashed hole in wall of Gonzales pawn shop, stole guns

Related Story

GONZALES - Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a hole into the cinderblock wall of a pawn shop, disabled the alarm system and stole a variety of guns before running away.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, cameras caught the burglars breaking into Pelican Pawn shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Anyone with information on the burglary should contact (225) 647-9572. 

News
Police looking for suspects who smashed hole...
Police looking for suspects who smashed hole in wall of Gonzales pawn shop, stole guns
GONZALES - Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a hole into the cinderblock wall of a pawn shop,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 4:44:00 PM CDT March 30, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days