Police investigating shooting along College Drive Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting along a busy stretch of College Drive on Monday morning.
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on Aldrich Avenue, just off College Frontage Road. Several BRPD units were spotted staging a scene in the grass median along College Drive, near the I-10 overpass.
Sources said one person was hurt, but their condition was unclear.
It comes after a violent weekend in Baton Rouge where three people were killed in six separate shootings across the city.
This is a developing story.
