Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others Tuesday night on I-110 near Government Street.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ that a shots-fired call was reported around 9:20 p.m. Police say the shots were reportedly fired by a passing car into a vehicle traveling northbound on I-110 near the Government Street exit.

Three male victims arrived at an urgent care clinic on Airline Highway following the incident. One of the victims died at the clinic. Wednesday police identified the man as 25-year-old Eric Davis. The other victims included a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.

Police told WBRZ the two remaining victims were released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information on the incident can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Shooting victims drove themselves to OLOL off of Airline Highway in North BR. Told police they were shot driving on I-110 northbound near the Government street exit. Three victims involved — we’re waiting on more information @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ujlKbIetQm — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) February 27, 2019