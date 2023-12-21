Police investigating racial slur left on LSU students' door

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a door decoration with racial slurs left on a student's off-campus apartment door Wednesday night.

LSU political science junior Clarke Perkins tweeted Wednesday night that her door decoration was damaged and “go back 2 Africa N--- monkeys” was written on its side.

Perkins said she noticed that the decoration was damaged when she was leaving her apartment at University House at 6 p.m.

She shared a photo of the decoration online on Twitter Wednesday night. The tweet gained traction, being retweeted more than 2,200 times by Thursday afternoon, prompting LSU President F. King Alexander to release a statement.

“I am sorry this happened to you,” Alexander tweeted. “If the culprit is not a student, we will contact the district attorney for swift action. Let me be clear: LSU will not tolerate this behavior.”

Perkins said she met with Alexander in person Thursday. She said he plans to put pressure on University House and demand that the apartment complex takes steps to protect students.

University House is an off-campus complex on West Chimes Street just north of LSU’s campus. A spokesperson for University House said that they will release a statement Thursday.

Perkins said that she does not know whether she or her four other roommates were specifically targeted. She said she has lived at the apartment since Fall 2015 and has never had an issue before. She is now considering her other housing options.

Wednesday’s tweet was not the first time Perkins has shared photos of racially charged imagery on LSU’s campus. In November, Perkins shared a photo of what she believed was a noose on one of LSU’s oak trees.

University officials later said the wire was actually part of a lightning prevention device that had come loose from the tree but that “racial intolerance will never be permitted on our campus.”

Perkins later apologized and deleted the November photo, tweeting, “I was wrong, it was a wire that fell. But if Black students were more accepted here, I wouldn’t have thought a noose.”