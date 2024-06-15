79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating fatal shooting Thursday morning that left one person dead

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. 

According to emergency officials, the coroner's office was called to the 2200 of Pocahontas Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

News
Police investigating fatal shooting Thursday morning that...
Police investigating fatal shooting Thursday morning that left one person dead
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. According to emergency... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 Thursday, June 13, 2024 12:32:00 PM CDT June 13, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days