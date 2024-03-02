63°
Police investigating early morning triple shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating an overnight triple shooting on Dawson Drive near Plank Road Tuesday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Dawson Drive. Police confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Officers taped off the area while they investigated the scene. Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

