Police investigating deadly shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Baton Rouge Sunday night.



According to Baton Rouge Police, Roy Veal, 17, was killed after a shooting in the 5100 block of Madison Avenue around 10 p.m.

Veal's mother says a man knocked on the door last night, and Roy went outside.

"When he stepped outside about two to three minutes later I heard gunshots, and when I came outside he was standing in the yard and fell and collapsed. He took his last breath, said 'momma' and collapsed," she said.



Veal was taken to the to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say there are no suspects or motives at this time.



The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.