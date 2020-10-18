Police investigating after gunfire erupts during BR funeral service Friday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating gunfire at a funeral home Friday.

No one was injured in the spray of bullets at 7221 Plank Road, police said. Officers were dispatched to the funeral home at the corner of Plank Road and 72nd Ave. just before 3 Friday afternoon.

Police did not have an immediate indication about why there were shots fired at the funeral home.

Eyewitnesses told WBRZ on the scene, the gunfire happened during a Friday afternoon funeral service.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz