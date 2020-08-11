87°
Police investigate shooting at Congress Blvd. condo complex
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting that took place at a condo complex Sunday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department rushed to Concord Condominium on Congress Blvd. near the Perkins Road intersection in reference to a shooting.
According to authorities, one man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
