Police investigate Jim Taylor Drive Shooting

BATON ROUGE – Police have identified the man fatally shot at an apartment complex near Tigerland early Wednesday morning.

Derek Jones, 41, was found dead inside of a friend's apartment. It happened on the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Drive. Jones had been shot multiple times.

Neighbors in the areas told WBRZ they'd heard gunshots late Tuesday night, but disregarded them.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

News
Police ID man shot to death on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland
