Police investigate Jim Taylor Drive Shooting
BATON ROUGE – Police have identified the man fatally shot at an apartment complex near Tigerland early Wednesday morning.
Derek Jones, 41, was found dead inside of a friend's apartment. It happened on the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Drive. Jones had been shot multiple times.
Neighbors in the areas told WBRZ they'd heard gunshots late Tuesday night, but disregarded them.
The fatal incident remains under investigation.
HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a overnight shooting on Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue near Tiger land . The incident happened on the bottom floor of this complex right where I’m pointing. There’s still few details at the time @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/0QToO6qvm0— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 6, 2019
